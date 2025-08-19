Demander une démonstration
Man looking at construction software
assemble logo white

Condition and Connect BIM Data.

Keep projects on track. Condition and connect BIM data to design reviews, estimating, change management, scheduling, work-in-place tracking, and more.

View of the BIM model and conditioned data in the model.

Improve model conditioning.

Make any design model construction ready. Group, sort, and organize your project information, then power your downstream workflows by enriching your model with metadata.

view of the 3D model with people collaborating

Review designs collaboratively.

Conduct more efficient, data-driven design review sessions using a cloud-based environment that gives all stakeholders access to project models.

model based takeoff showing quantities

Streamline model-based takeoff and change management.

Easily organize project data by user-defined parameters like bid package, locations, phases, WBS, and work activity codes.

Understand, visualize, and quantify changes occurring within each design iteration. Easily identify what has been added or removed in the model and which quantities have changed.

Project Manager updating the model status for installation tracking

Work-in-Place tracking.

Make conditioned models accessible to your entire organization with a cloud-based platform. Then, organize models around relevant data and share views that are pre-filtered for the daily needs of the field team.

   

Assemble lets field teams select model objects and update installation statuses. Connecting these statuses to model objects provides a visually rich progress report of completed work that is directly tied to the project quantities.

Try the most advanced model conditioning solution in the industry.

See Assemble’s model conditioning capabilities.

icon showing the ability to attach issue to model objects
Assemble + Autodesk Docs

Publish Revit models directly to Assemble from Autodesk Docs to help ensure everyone has access to the latest project information.

icon showing bid forms in BuildingConnected
Connect Quantities & Bid Forms

Quickly export quantities from Assemble and import them into bid forms in BuildingConnected.

icon showing schedule management in Assemble
Manage Project Schedules

Dynamically connect WBS and activities from Oracle Primavera P6 directly to your model in Assemble.

icon showing dashboards for Power BI
Report with Microsoft Power BI

Get fully interactive customizable reports and dashboards that help you drill down into the project data for improved project control.

Instead of spending eight hours a week on Earned Value Tracking, we’ve lowered that to four hours. In addition to a 50% time-savings, Assemble has increased data quality by eliminating redundancies in tracking. We used to say that an earned value was within 10%, but now we can say it is within 3%.

Spencer HobsonSenior Project EngineerMcKinstry

Try the most advanced model conditioning solution in the industry.

